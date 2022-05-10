Traffic update

BELTON — A motorist was injured Tuesday when their SUV crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Lake Road and Loop 121, police said.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m.

The motorist was transported with minor injuries to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.

Police said the Texas Department of Transportation was contacted about the damaged utility pole.

Motorist injured in Belton crash

The accident scene was cleared.