BELTON — A motorist was injured Tuesday when their SUV crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Lake Road and Loop 121, police said.
The incident occurred just before 3 p.m.
The motorist was transported with minor injuries to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.
Police said the Texas Department of Transportation was contacted about the damaged utility pole.
Motorist injured in Belton crash
The accident scene was cleared.