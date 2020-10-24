Silence is no longer an option for many black Bell County residents. They likely will be a sizable voting bloc this election thanks to efforts by local groups that spent weeks registering black residents to vote.
“The drive has been because of the racial climate and the social injustices that continue to plague the African-American race, even to date,” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the Killeen Branch NAACP. “Our voices do matter and our votes do count.”
Philemon Brown, a former pastor in Harker Heights, said residents are not seeing local municipal officials properly address police brutality — such as the Dec. 2 incident in which Temple resident Michael Dean, an unarmed black man, was shot and killed by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz during a traffic stop.
Temple resident Rodney Duckett pointed to the Bell County Commissioners Court deciding to stick with the 104-year status quo and leave the Confederate soldier statue in its place at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue in Belton.
“I think that really ignited a fire within a lot of black voters,” Duckett said. “OK, these are the type of politicians we have in our county so we’re going to get out and make a difference.”
These issues — and more — are motivating black Bell County residents to go to the polls and make their voices heard. They likely will be the deciding factor in many local races.
“This has been a gradual process, and now people are really waking up and saying they want to make a difference,” Brown said.
Black residents make up 24.4 percent of Bell County’s population of 362,924, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In fact, a majority — 55.4 percent — of the county’s population are people of color.
Stacey Abrams — a voting rights activist who founded Fair Fight, a group promoting fair elections across the U.S. — said the combination of the pandemic, repercussions from the 2016 election, the nation’s conversation on race and current leaders not addressing these challenges has driven black voters to the ballot box.
“So yes, you see an urgency in voting among black voters,” Abrams, the former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, told the Telegram. “And then you add to that the ongoing challenge of racial unrest and the racial reckoning of police brutality, so you’re going to see not only more black voters, you’re going to see more young black voters who understand that criminal justice reform and tackling police brutality is going to require a change in leadership.”
‘An important election’
Local leaders have seen an increase in the number of black residents registering to vote.
Black Ladies Advancing Qualitative and Quantitative Change, a local political organizing group, spent the weeks leading up to October registering voters for the Nov. 3 election.
“We did a number of voter registration drives up until Oct. 5 because we wanted to make sure that everyone knew this was an important election year, and we wanted to make sure that every voter who wanted to vote was registered,” said Temple resident Pamela Ann Cleveland, the group’s co-chair of its voter registration committee.
Cleveland said their goal was to register at least 6,500 people — they registered roughly 7,700 new voters.
The Temple and Killeen NAACPs also saw an increase in black residents registering to vote.
“Once we passed Oct. 5, we shifted our focus to now getting all of those newly registered voters to the polls to actually vote and educate them on voting,” she said. “We’re really educating on early voting and getting them out to vote as early as possible so they’re not deterred by the lines.”
‘Ready to see some change’
Those new voters are just a portion of the 29,443 new registered voters Bell County has seen since 2016, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. The new voters likely have the power to possibly swing the races for Texas House District 54 and the 31st Congressional District — two of Bell County’s most contested matches.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Harker Heights Democrat KeKe Williams are vying for the state House. U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, faces off against Austin Democrat Donna Imam.
In 2018, Buckley won his first term by a margin of 3,702 votes while Carter won his ninth term by 8,550 votes.
“There has been a lot of divisive rhetoric and scapegoating over the last few years, that I believe has motivated black voters in particular to stand up and be heard,” Williams said. “In addition, the fight for health care, economic and racial justice continues, and the need to solve problems is greater than ever. I believe black voters are responding to those needs and voting to elect leaders whose focus is where it should be.”
Buckley understands there were parts of District 54, which covers West Bell County and Lampasas County, that did not know him well enough two years ago. He is working to ensure all of his constituents — and potential voters — know him.
“This time having a record of accomplishment and being able to be the incumbent and spend time in those communities, I feel like we’re much better positioned to be successful because we have worked very hard at having a servant’s heart and being a public servant,” the Salado legislator previously told the Telegram.
Both races feature a woman of color — Williams is black and Imam is of South Asian descent — running against a white man.
“You very seldom, I have noticed, in this area see a black person running for office,” Temple NAACP President Bennie Walsh said, pointing to the District 54 race. “That’s another reason why they’re coming out. It’s something they’ve never seen before. They’re ready to see some change.”
Brown pointed out that black voters — which nationally tend to lean toward Democrats — are not a monolithic bloc.
‘All politics are local’
Much like Texas, Bell County’s demographics have changed since 2000.
In that year, the U.S. Census reported 63.4 percent of the county’s 237,974 residents were white. A decade later in the next Census, white residents decreased to 61.4 percent of the 310,235 population. And now the Census pegs the white population at 44.6 percent.
“We know in the state of Texas, it is one of the most rapidly diversifying states in the country,” Abrams said. “We know this diversification has to be reflected at the local levels of government, including the state legislature. There’s a trope that says the closer you get to the bottom of the ballot, the closer you get home.”
That point is not lost on Bell County residents. Black Ladies Advancing Qualitative and Quantitative Change has been informing residents to vote up and down the ballot.
“A lot of people unfortunately think to vote only in the presidential elections. We’re educating the voters about, as they say, all politics are local,” Cleveland said, explaining her group is telling people to vote for people who align with their values in every race on the ballot.
‘Get it behind me’
Temple resident Darlene Skeeter stood outside of the Bell County Annex in her city for more than two hours on the first day of early voting. Only a single voting machine was working at the time.
“They should have been prepared for this. They should have been prepared,” Skeeter said, standing in a line that had wrapped around the annex. “This is voter suppression.”
Issues that plagued Bell County’s early voting locations mostly have been resolved and fewer machines are in use because of social distancing requirements, according to election officials. Still, long lines have persisted as early voting enters its third and final week.
“Voter suppression exists when a voter is either prevented from voting or discouraged from voting,” Abrams said. “But when the act of being able to cast a ballot when you’re either prevented from doing so or discouraged from doing so, it’s most often malfeasance.”
Abrams said what has been occurring in Texas is “benign neglect.” Long lines, she said, are often a sign that communities have been under-resourced and do not have the adequate amount of equipment for voters to cast their ballots within a reasonable amount of time.
“The reason for the underinvestment may be myriad, but it doesn’t matter if the effect is that someone has to choose between standing in a line between two to three to five hours,” Abrams said. “And for every hour they’re standing in line, they’re losing wages, they’re losing time with family members, they’re missing out on other obligations — that should not happen.”
It certainly happened to Temple resident Timothy Burton, who waited more than three hours to vote.
“I have other things to do. I wanted to get it behind me,” he said.
‘Voting isn’t magic’
Texas has made voting difficult, Cleveland said. She pointed to the long wait times reported statewide and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to limit mail-in ballot drop-off locations to one per county as examples.
Abbott, though, expanded early voting to three weeks — a decision that drew the ire of some Republicans.
“If voting is convenient, that means more people will be engaged,” Brown said. “If you have to put more hurdles, people will be turned off. With the level of participation now, people are not concerned about the hurdles — they’re concerned about casting their ballots.”
The more people from all communities vote, the more elected officials begin to look more like America and serve more of their citizens, Abrams said.
“Anyone who has tried to convince you to vote by saying you must because of legacy or history or it’s the only thing — no. Voting isn’t magic,” she said. “But voting is essential because, in a democracy, it is the only guaranteed way we have of holding people accountable for delivering on our values. It’s a process. I know if we do not participate, the silence will damn us all.”