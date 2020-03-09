A registered sex offender on probation for a sexual assault conviction allegedly admitted he’d offended again, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Wesley Gossett, 22, told Temple Police he had sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl. The admission was made during his routine meeting with Temple Police officers as part of his probation requirements.
The girl said the indecent sexual contact was in June 2019 at Gossett’s home in Temple.
In a written statement, Gossett said he had contact with the girl in October 2019. The girl was 16 at that time and Gossett was 21 years old.
Gossett was arrested Friday and charged with indecency with a child.
Previously, he was convicted in December 2018 and sentenced to six years probation/community supervision for sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. As a sex offender, he is required to register with law enforcement officials annually.
Gossett was in the Bell County Jail Monday after his Friday arrest. His bond was set at $50,000 for the second-degree felony.