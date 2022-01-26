BELTON — Bell County officials have secured extra jail space in other Texas counties — if they need it.
Overcrowding at the jail prompted the Commissioners Court on Monday to approve interlocal agreements with Lynn and McLennan counties to house inmates if local facilities are full.
The county currently contracts with Milam, Williamson, Robertson, Limestone, Terry, Garza and Lee counties. With the new agreement, Commissioners added Lynn County and renewed an agreement with McLennan County.
County Judge David Blackburn said Lynn County, south of the Panhandle, will charge the county $45 per day for each inmate while McLennan will charge $84.
“The (new) rates are comparable to the rates the other counties are charging,” Blackburn said. “They are only used as necessary and both of these contracts are not committing us to any costs.”
Shane Sowell, jail administrator for the county, said the jail regularly houses inmates in other facilities due to overcrowding concerns.
Bell County contracted with Lynn County since it already has agreements with nearby Terry and Garza counties, Sowell said.
A round trip from Belton to each of the three counties, south of Lubbock, is more than 600 miles and requires 10 hours of driving by deputies.
Sowell said Bell County plans to use the other counties to house convicted inmates who are awaiting transfer to a state prison.
“What we have done, just like we did with Garza and Terry counties, is we have made an agreement with them that they will house convicted inmates there,” Sowell said. “Once it is time for (inmates) to go to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice they will transport them to Lubbock at no additional cost.”
Although there is no current need to use the agreements, Bell officials said they anticipate using other county jails as the local jail population grows.
“Right now we are not housing in McLennan because they are (charging) a higher rate,” Sowell said. “We are just using them as a buffer just in case. Of course, they are having the same (overcrowding) issues we and everybody else are.”
Bell County is working to expand its jail after officials recently approved an $11.5 million project that will add 192 additional minimum security beds.
The minimum security addition is the first step in a planned $129 million expansion of the jail.