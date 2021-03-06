Saturday was Geek Out Day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, and the lobby was alive with costumed characters.
Giving the children a chance to don their favorite costumes, it was the museum’s first Family Day since December, said Mike Hicks, museum director.
“We have activities and crafts to hand out that they can do, and the weather looks nice,” he said.
Family Day at the museum is back on schedule, he said. April 3 will be Secret Agent Day, in line with an upcoming display on the Cold War.
Genevieve Stockburger, museum coordinator, said the day’s attendance might hit 200 by closing time at 1 p.m.
“I’m glad we got to do the Geek Out Day even though we had COVID,” she said.
Sponsored by Candy and More and by Bell County Comic Con, the children’s costume contest winners will be announced next week, she said.
Vincent Garza of Belton, dressed as Spider-Man, brought his two children, Olivia, 7, as Spider-Gwen, and Avery, 4, as Spider-Man.
“They’re having fun,” their dad said. “I usually bring them to all my cosplay events. We were here a year ago.”
Matt Walters, dressed as the Penguin, said most of the costumed people were at the Geek Out Day because of Bell County Comic Con, which had a booth in the corner of the lobby. Comic Con volunteers are a tight-knit group, he said. They like to do events for children, he said, such as trips to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
Nearby were Traci Sundberg, dressed as Spider-Gwen, and Chris Mihatsch, as a Star Wars Jedi. Mihatsch lit up his saber.
“It’s fun,” he said.
Standing at the front door were two fearsome-looking characters. They turned out to be Aaron Margason of Gatesville, dressed as Medieval Subzero from the video game, “Mortal Combat,” and Pedro Alvarez of Temple, as Kylo Ren from “Star Wars.”
“The kids are loving it,” Margason said. “I made this myself,” he said of his outfit. In the video game, the character is a ninja, he said, but he put a medieval twist on it. He looked like a black knight, complete with war ax, sword and a great sword on his back.
“It’s all made of foam and it’s very hot,” he said.
Alvarez wore a black robe and held a voice changer in the palm of his hand.
“I scared the kids today,” he said. He made most of his outfit, he said.
Joining them was a lighter-themed Snow White, played by Marty Vasquez of Temple.
“I didn’t make this one, but I make a lot of my costumes,” she said. “I’ve been in Bell County Comic Con since day one. I’m the cosplay coordinator.”
At the Temple Public Library table, Cassi Coates, outreach coordinator, handed out packets containing coloring books and information on how to register online for a library card. She also had information on activities and programs available online, she said.
And she gave the children stickers of characters and paraphernalia.
“They’ve been really excited about it,” she said. “They love stickers.”