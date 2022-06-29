JARRELL —The bodies of the two men buried during a trench collapse in Jarrell were recovered early Wednesday morning by emergency responders.
The first victim was located at 4:10 a.m. and extricated about two hours later. The second victim was extricated at 7:24 a.m., Mark McAdams, chief officer with the Williamson County Emergency Services District 5, said during a news conference Wednesday.
The trench collapse occurred at about 8:38 a.m. Tuesday while construction crews were digging a sewer line in a new subdivision along Interstate 35. A call to emergency services was placed at 8:39 a.m.
“Upon examination of the area, crews determined it was unsafe to attempt a rescue without a higher level of tools and manpower,” McAdams said. “It took 16 hours using heavy machinery, along with the work of the first responders, to make a safe pathway to the victims.”
The trench was approximately 24 feet deep and two feet wide. After several hours, the chief said, the rescue mission turned into a recovery mission, due to the type of soil and depth of the trench, which complicated the mission. Using heavy machinery, crews worked 16 hours to create a stair step hole down to the victims.
About 40 emergency personnel worked throughout the night, McAdams said, adding that any other attempt to enter the trench could have caused further collapse.
“Once there, specially trained teams, along with Jarrell Fire Department personnel, began doing handwork to reach the victims,” he said.
Emergency personnel included Temple Fire & Rescue and the Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock and Salado fire departments. Further support came from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Medical Task Force Mobile Medical Unit, the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council, Williamson County Road and Bridge, Williamson County Victim Services, and the city of Jarrell, as well as multiple private businesses and individuals who donated supplies for emergency responders and families.
The two victims were not identified, pending notification of extended family members throughout the country. The men were graduates Jarrell High School, with Jarrell Independent School District Superintendent Toni Hicks expressing her condolences to the families.
“This has certainly been very heart wrenching for our entire town and our district as well. We are certainly a small town, but with a big heart,” Hicks said. “Our hearts are with our families right now.”
McAdams said the cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“This is a tragedy for the Jarrell community,” Jarrell Mayor Larry Bush said. “We take this very, very deeply. We couldn’t have asked for more help and the quality that we got in our emergency response groups is above reproach.”