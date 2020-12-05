The Last Night Gala benefitting the Ralph Wilson Youth Club is among the events that will be different because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In some ways, they will be bringing the event — in the way of catered dinners — to people’s homes. The deadline for commitments for catered meals is Friday, Dec. 18.
“As you would expect, the 2020 Last Night Gala benefitting the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, will not be held this year,” the youth club announced. “As you can additionally imagine, the financial needs of the club are greater than ever with the unprecedented challenges this year created.
“In an effort to meet the financial needs of the youth club, we are offering alternate festive ways to bring in the New Year at a physical distance allowing the needs of the kids to be served.”
For Levels I, II and III, catered dinners will be delivered to multiple addresses in the delivery area of Temple, Belton, Salado, Harker Heights, Rogers, The Grove and Troy. Pick up and or delivery will occur the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 31. People have the option of a meal that includes items to be warmed up or one in which heating is optional. The meals include sushi, lobster, salmon, beef, assorted cheeses and more.
Another option is bidding on silent auction items that include safer activities during the pandemic. There’s a 4-hour fishing trip on Lake Belton or Stillhouse Hollow Lake from Holding the Line Guide Service; a home office setup from Perry Office Plus; a 44 Farms chef’s $300 gift card, knife and sheath, hat and mug; a Road Trip 2021 curated by Love Group Travel1 and the high bidder; and a bike package at Sun Country Cycling.
Despite the continued efforts of the fundraiser, the youth center is facing economic challenges.
Executive director Brett Williams said the youth club is cutting its budget by 17 percent in light of the challenges brought forth by COVID-19. He credited the youth center staff with keeping the children participating in programs safe over a year of uncertainty, with no known spread of the disease inside the club.
All donations will be recognized in an ad in the Temple Daily Telegram on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Bill DiGaetano, a community board member of the youth club, said that while the traditional New Year’s fireworks and event at the McLane hangar at the Temple airport may be missed this year, they have hopes of a return next year as vaccines and treatments become available.
“It’s not the traditional event, but I think it makes a really good event under the conditions,” Williams said, noting the creativity of Bill and his wife Michelle DiGaetano for helping to come up with a thoughtful, fun change of pace that people can enjoy in their homes.
For a menu, commitments, donations or ordering people may go online to http://rwyckids.org/ and click on the Last Night Gala logo, or contact DiGaetano at BD.DiGaetano@gmail.com or 254-760-6982.