SALADO — Main Street in Downtown Salado was echoing with “Merry Christmas” on Thursday, as hundreds of area residents showcased their holiday spirit during the Salado Lighted Christmas Parade.
Salado resident Brady Pensyl, who attended the parade with her husband and two daughters, called the annual tradition a “perfect way” to kick off the Christmas season.
“We just moved here three years ago, but we have come from out of town into Salado to do this many times,” she told the Telegram. “It’s one of those things that just starts everything off on a good note … and I love seeing the Salado community come together to support small businesses and stuff during this time. I think it’s amazing.”
Xavier Dabney, 14, also enjoyed his night out on Main Street.
Although the Salado High School freshman has attended the Salado Lighted Christmas Parade in previous years, Thursday evening marked his first one as a participant with his campus’ band.
“It was pretty fun being out there with all these people looking at us and cheering us on,” Dabney, who played the kazoo during the parade, said. “It felt like we were at a concert or at a marching competition.”
Pensyl, a former Harker Heights resident, said her family plans to participate in the 61st annual Salado Stroll — an event presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce that is held during the first two weekends of December.
“My husband and I grew up in a small town, and we just fell in love with the small-town vibe here in Salado,” she said. “Now, every year, we kind of do the whole (Salado Stroll) experience.”
For the Pensyls that entails photographs with Santa and visiting the nativity scene.
However, stores, galleries and boutiques also will be stocked with “unique merchandise” for area residents’ Christmas lists.
“Make your way from shop to shop with ease as you sip hot cocoa strolling down Main Street’s beautifully completed lighted sidewalks,” the village of Salado posted on its website. “You will also enjoy late-night shopping on Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m. or later and Sundays until 5 p.m. There will be plenty of festivities to get you in the spirit of the season in Salado.”
A full list of Friday’s events — which include carriage rides, photographs with Santa, live music and a live performance of “A Christmas Carol” — can be accessed online at bit.ly/3pk4DXj.