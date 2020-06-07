Kellee Kristine Sorenson, who said she helped find and capture April Pease in 2009 so murder suspect Cedric Marks could kill her, was released May 10 on bond, a jail roster shows.
Sorenson, 34, charged with second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation in the 2009 death of April Pease, was released from Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota on a $3,000 conditional bond.
Bloomington Police Chief Mike Hartley could not comment as to whether or not he believed the bond was sufficient, he said Friday.
“I’m hoping justice for those who are charged will be served in the months to come,” Hartley said.
The alleged murder date — one of several such charges Marks faces including the slayings of two Temple residents — is March 17, 2009. The charge is that Sorenson searched and found Pease at a shelter in Bloomington, Minn., where she was hiding from Marks along with their 4-year-old son.
Pease was in a different shelter but reportedly was located by McDonough, again for Marks, so she was moved to the one in Bloomington.
Sorenson reportedly abducted her from the shelter and took her to Marks — who allegedly killed her because he wanted their son and she had been awarded custody.
Marks was charged with murder in connection with Pease’s death. Marks and Sorenson, from Lynden, Wash., both face a possible sentence of 40 years in prison.
A probable cause affidavit
A probable cause affidavit obtained Friday by the Telegram contained information provided by Sorenson, a Temple Police investigator, Marks’ wife Ginelle McDonough and Pease’s mother, Dottie Pease.
Also included was information written by Pease. She documented before she died alleged violence and threats against her by Marks.
Almost every person who talked with investigators recalled Marks saying he was going to kill Pease.
Additional murder charges
Marks and another of his girlfriends, Maya Maxwell, are in the Bell County Jail, both charged with capital murder of multiple persons — Marks’ former girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin — and tampering with physical evidence.
Scott and Swearingin were reportedly killed by Marks. Maxwell assisted him, but told investigators she didn’t see him kill them.
Maxwell helped Marks transport the bodies to Clearview, Okla., where he reportedly buried them in a shallow grave in a rural area — next to land owned by some of his family, the probable cause affidavit said.
Bonds for Marks total $2,016,500. Maxwell’s bonds total $750,000
Remains located in Oklahoma
Badly decomposed human remains were found Memorial Day in Broken Arrow, Okla., according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. A resident who lived near a creek found the bones behind his home, which is about 70 miles north of where the bodies of Scott and Swearingin were discovered.
The sheriff said the bones were too decomposed to tell the race, gender or cause of death. A forensic anthropologist is working to identify the remains. There is no proof at this time that it is Pease.
“I have no info at this time that says yes or says that it is not Pease,” Hartley said.
A man also disappeared who was friends with Marks. That man was Ondre Ogans, 36, of Tulsa, Okla. He was reportedly supposed to testify in court against Marks but disappeared Feb. 28, 2007.
One anthropologist believes the bones belong to a man, Sgt. Michael Moore with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The investigators are waiting for DNA testing to determine the identity.