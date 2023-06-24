Skylar Gray, 9, is going to camp this week, and she couldn’t be more excited.
“I’ve been before, and it’s a lot of fun,” the young sickle-cell disease patient said. “One year we had a talent show, and I sang ‘This Is Me’ from ‘The Greatest Showman,’” she said with a chuckle. “I hope we do that again.”
Skylar is one of about 100 cancer and blood disorder patients from Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center who will depart Temple this morning for the nearly two-hour bus trip to Camp Dreamcatcher, a 206-acre property near Burton that features lakes, horses and tons of fun. The group will return home Friday.
The camp staff is composed of the children’s hospital doctors, nurses and staff members, so familiar help is close at hand should a child need medical assistance.
“That is so important,” said Barbara Smith, Skylar’s mom. “We have to be careful when we travel — Skylar can develop blood clots. So, we stay home a lot. But at Camp Dreamcatcher, she will be with doctors and nurses, and I know they will keep our babies safe.”
Serena Harkins, a supervisor at the Temple medical center, said staff is thrilled to be able to offer the camp experience to kids who are unable to attend other camps.
“We want our pediatric hematology/oncology patients to have the carefree feeling of summer camp at Camp Dreamcatcher while parents know their child’s medical team is on-site,” Harkins said.
Christina Millweard, a spokesperson for Baylor Scott & White, said Camp Dreamcatcher has been providing unique camp opportunities for patients and their siblings since 1999.
Millweard said that while Camp Dreamcatcher is held for children with cancer and blood disorders, it is designed to let the kids participate in typical camp activities.
“We want them to feel like a normal kid,” she said. “Not someone who is suffering from an illness.”
“This is the first time they’ve had the camp since the pandemic,” Millweard said. “The last time they had it was in 2019. A lot of the kids are repeat campers, so they’ve really missed the camp and are glad to return.”
Smith said her daughter has been excited about the camp for weeks. Skylar — a student at Travis Science Academy in Temple — first went to Camp Dreamcatcher in 2016, and she is ready to return to camp life. This year her sister Christilynn Brooks, 8, is going as well.
“I met some friends at camp when I went before, and I can’t wait to see them again,” Skylar said. “I’ve missed going the past few years (during the pandemic) but I’m glad we’re going back.”
Skylar’s camp highlights include many activities common at other summer getaways, including horseback riding, swimming, zip-lining, fishing, archery and sports.
“This is a wonderful staff,” Smith said. “It’s going to be hot, so they will focus on hydration and making sure the kids’ medical needs are met while they are there.
“I’m going to miss my girls, but this is so important,” she said. “She gets to experience other people and new things — I’m so happy they are having the camp again. My girls are overjoyed.”
Camp Dreamcatcher — known as Camp for All for 51 weeks of the year — includes a main lodge with a health center, dining hall, kitchen and gathering hall. Kids and staff sleep in 18 cabins and a retreat center, and other amenities include an aquatics center, a small animal farm, an equestrian center, a nature center, a tree house, sports fields, hiking trails, and a fishing pier and canoe dock.