BELTON — An expansion to an existing subdivision, approved to move forward, will now make way for more than 50 new homes in Southwest Bell County.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the final plat of Persimmon Springs Phase II on Monday. The expansion to the already existing development will add 58 new home lots to the site.
Developer Ben Atkinson, with Ben Atkinson Homes Inc., said each of the homesites in the subdivision will be just under an acre in size, with home prices ranging from $300,000 to $600,000.
Atkinson said the subdivision, located within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Copperas Cove, hopes to balance rural and town life.
“It’s a Copperas Cove ETJ subdivision with a lot of in-town amenities such as high-speed internet,” Atkinson said. “But (it will still have) a rural country feeling with its spacious lots.”
This phase of the project will be the second of the four proposed, with each coming to be platted and approved as the previous phase is filled. Atkinson said the lots of this new section are already prepared for homes.
Despite the ongoing coronavirus, Atkinson said the public’s interest in buying new homes in his subdivisions has not decreased at all.
The Commissioners Court approved the first phase of the subdivision last year in June, with an original 39 lots on a 37-acre tract. The subdivision is expected to see about 160 homes once construction of all four phases is complete.
Bell County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the new phase would add 1.07 miles of new roadway, all of which would be better than the standard required by the county.
“This plat hasn’t changed, all that has happened is the roads have been built to our standards according to the plans that were built back in February,” Neaves said.
Atkinson said he does not yet know when he will bring the third and fourth phases of the development for approval, waiting to see how quickly previous spaces fill up first before making future plans.