After a two-year hiatus, the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday with an East Temple parade and a festival at Ferguson Park.
A good breeze and plenty of shade heightened the mood of those scattered about on chairs before the temporary stage. Children took advantage of the park playground and a crew at the barbecue pit made ready with 24 beef briskets.
Introduced by emcee Suntu Aldridge, Wanda Nichols opened the musical segment by singing the Negro National Anthem, “Lift Up Your Voice and Sing.”
Larry Sams, secretary of the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association, gave a short history of Juneteenth. When President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, there was widespread rejoicing.
“However, as we very well know, everyone wasn’t free,” Sams said.
It was about two and a half years later that Gen. Gordon Grainger arrived at Galveston Bay on June 19, 1865, and “read General Order No. 3 granting freedom to the slaves in the last rebellious state to have fought against the Union, and this was the birth of Juneteenth in Texas,” Sams said.
The day was celebrated for the next 114 years, but in 1978, Sams said, State Rep. Al Edwards of Houston successfully lobbied to make June 19th a state holiday, the first official black holiday in the U.S.
“On June 17, 2021, God once again granted us favor as President Joe Biden signed into law declaring that June 19th will be observed as a federal holiday, now known as Juneteenth National Independence Day,” Sams said.
Mayor Pro Tem Judy Morales, council member for District 2, read a proclamation by Mayor Tim Davis and gave an update on city plans for improvements in East Temple.
“You’re going to see a lot of things coming alive,” she said. “It takes a lot of money, but money has been budgeted.”
For example, she said, Avenue C and Avenue D are going to be opened up.
“Within the next year you’re going to see some major changes,” she said.
Many elderly people in the district have asked for help with getting their homes fixed up, she said. Those who are income eligible can go to the city and apply for financial help with roofing and other repairs, she said.
New construction also is in the works, she said. Soon, at least 15 new houses will be built, she said.
“I could go on and on,” she said. “This is a way for us to get our neighborhood cleaned up and make this a safe place for our children.”
Al Pinchback, president of the Temple chapter of the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association, introduced the main speaker, the Rev. Darwin Pennye, associate pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Kansas City, Mo., and special assignment scout for the Kansas City Royals. Pinchback said Pennye, a 1984 Temple High School graduate, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1988, also played for the Chicago Cubs, and was a minor league coach for the Houston Astros.
“I have so many fine memories here in Ferguson Park,” Pennye said. “I played my first Little League games across the street.”
“We are East Temple,” he said, “no matter where we are today … working for a better tomorrow.”
We come from a long, hard road, he said, and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it.
“Remember the celebrations that we’ve had, those victories we’ve had along the way,” he said.
Sometimes we act like crabs in a bucket, he said.
“We need to celebrate each other and not tear each other down.”
He then broke his talk into four main parts: building character, having a vision for new things, developing a new skill set, and pursuing new relationships.
“We need to train up our next generation,” he said. “If they’re not prepared, it’s our fault. Let’s put our hands to the plow.”
He advised young men and women not to always be wrapped up in some ball game.
“One day the ball will stop bouncing,” he said.
We should encourage and develop new relationships, he said.
“Get to know somebody today that you didn’t know before today,” he said. “We need to know people on a closer, more personal level.”