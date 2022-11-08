The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday night during a lengthy pursuit in which a motorist tried to ram police vehicles with a U-Haul truck.
Suspect shot during I-35 police pursuit; Temple, Troy officers on leave while Texas Rangers investigate
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
