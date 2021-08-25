A Belton man accused of giving a 4-year-old girl a black eye faces a third-degree criminal charge.
Thomas Lee Watkins, 30, was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, charged with injury to a child with bodily injury. His bond is set at $30,000, records show.
On July 6, a woman reported to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department that her 4-year-old daughter had a black eye after she was left alone with Watkins when she took out the trash, according to an arrest affidavit.
The call came the day after the woman and Watkins got into an argument and he allegedly assaulted her by hitting her in the head and shoulder.
The girl’s eye injury, which happened prior to the July 5 incident, “appeared to be healing, but (was) noticeably visible,” the affidavit said.
The woman said Watkins threatened her if she reported the injury.
When a Bell County deputy asked the girl what happened to her eye, she responded that Watkins “hit me.”
During an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl said her mother told her to say that she ran into a cabinet instead of implicating Watkins, the affidavit said.
Woman faces drug charges
A Temple woman faces two felony drug charges after she was stopped by an officer.
Patricia L. Townzen, 47, was stopped on May 6 after an officer saw her vehicle make a wide right turn. The officers called for a K-9 unit since the vehicle was traveling in an area with “known heavy narcotics activity,” an arrest affidavit said.
Townzen gave officers consent to search her vehicle after she told them she was a methamphetamine user and on probation for a possession charge.
During the search, officers located a handgun wedged between the seat and a purse.
A flashlight found in the purse prompted Townzen “to pay closer attention to what they were doing,” the affidavit said. “Inside the flashlight, officers found a white crystal-like substance, which later field-tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 2.3 grams.”
Townzen denied knowledge of the methamphetamine.
She was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony; and unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. Her bonds total $133,000, records showed.
Temple forgery charge
A Temple man who reportedly tried to cash an $18,150 check is charged with a state jail felony charge.
Andrew Atkins, 61, is charged with forgery of a financial instrument. He was in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.
Atkins caused a disturbance as he tried to cash the check on Jan. 17, 2019, at Extraco Bank, 3615 S. 31st St.
“The suspect admitted that was given the check from a friend that he had met at the Salvation Army,” an arrest affidavit said. “The suspect told Officer (Robert) Taylor that the man told him if he cashed the check, the man would pay him $200.”
A landscaping company employee from the check’s account told police that Atkins was not employed by the company.