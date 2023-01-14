Arches Footcare Resolution 5K/10K

Participants begin the annual Arches Footcare Resolution 5K/10K run Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

In an attempt to start the year right, more than 230 runners entered the 10th annual Arches Footcare Resolution 5K/10K on Saturday afternoon at Pepper Creek Trail.

