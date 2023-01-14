In an attempt to start the year right, more than 230 runners entered the 10th annual Arches Footcare Resolution 5K/10K on Saturday afternoon at Pepper Creek Trail.
Troy Watson, 26, a U.S. Army sergeant at Fort Hood, crossed the finish line way ahead of the pack with an unofficial time of 20:47.
“My runs have been around the 22-minute mark,” he said. “I don’t know where this came from.”
He used to run cross country in South Carolina, he said, and now averages running about 10 miles a week. It was his first try at this race, which he found online.
“It’s a good race,” he said. “A good cause. Don’t get discouraged and go at your own pace. Running is all about you.”
Laura Shinn of Belton was the fastest woman in the 5K with a time of 21:27. It surprised her, how well she did, she said.
“I ran in college, but I haven’t been running in 5Ks for a couple of years, so I’m really happy,” she said.
She does crossfit training and weightlifting, she said, and runs once a week in Salado.
“Do it when you love it and rest on days when you don’t feel like doing it,” she said. “The hardest part is getting out the door.”
The benefit race is sponsored by Arches Footcare in Temple, with help from Baylor Scott & White Health and the city of Temple. Heinz Reichl, owner of Arches Footcare, said some of his customers were in the race.
Arches is a medical retail store, he said. Anyone with a foot, knee, hip or back problem can come in for a full evaluation and possibly a recommendation of non-surgical treatment.
What running does to a person’s body depends on the environment, he said.
“Most runners run on the concrete, so I recommend good running shoes and arch supports,” he said. “It is definitely hard on your joints, because when you run you land on about five times your weight.”
He prefers that people get good shoes and supports before they have an injury, he said.
“Ninety percent of all patients I see already have some kind of an issue,” he said.
Brenda Wallin, marketing director for Baylor Scott & White Health, said the run “allows us an opportunity to come out … and participate in a community event that promotes health and wellness.”
Allison O’Connor, public relations specialist for the city of Temple, said the race was “part of our New Year’s resolution to help everyone stay healthy.”
Owen Eastwood, 13, of Spring sat down on the curb and rested after finishing the 5K with a 24:45 time.
“I usually hit 32,” he said. “I just kept going. I was trying to beat 29 and I ended up a little farther.”
John Goff, 46, of Temple said his time was close to 31 minutes.
“That’s about average,” he said. “I run in them all the time. I work out about four or five times a week. I’ve done 5Ks, 10Ks, half marathons, and I’ve done some Spartan races.”
Khalik Memminger of Copperas Cove said his time of 24:44 was pretty good, since he only started working out two weeks ago.
Lee Mott, 57, of Temple ran the 5K in about 25:01.
“That’s pretty good time,” he said. “I’m just a beginner. It was tough with the wind, coming back this way on the hill.”
His wife, Lori, said she ran with him once.
“I’m more of a crossfitter than I am a runner,” she said. “I’m doing a weight loss thing now, so I wasn’t ready for this.”