Rucks on Main had more than 130 participants in its Memorial Day weekend ruck march Saturday morning. After a brief ceremony at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A, they took a six-mile march through downtown and historic neighborhoods in North Temple.
Wes Albanese, president, said Rucks on Main started in 2020. The nonprofit holds two weekend marches a year, one for Veterans Day and the other for Memorial Day. Registration is $55 and each marcher fills a pack with up to 40 pounds of non-perishable food, he said. The first three people to cross the finish line get medals.
The food is donated to Operation Feeding Temple, he said. That nonprofit supports St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple Inc., Love of Christ Food Pantry, the pantry at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and Churches Touching Lives for Christ.
On Saturday, Rucks on Main presented a check for $1,500 to Hoofbeats for Heroes, a Bell County horse therapy program for veterans.
“We pick someone different ever march,” Albanese said of the cash donation.
Last year, for the Veterans Day march, he said, Rucks on Main collected about 5,000 pounds of food.
“We have marchers as old as their 60s,” he said. “We’ve got people of all ages and from all over the U.S. We’ve got people from Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky. Some are soldiers. Some are just regular civilians.”
There are similar ruck marches in other communities, he said.
“I want the community to know that we support our veterans,” he said. “A whole lot of people like to come out when there’s a veterans-related event. We wanted to bring the community together on Memorial Day, something to honor their fallen comrades.”
Dominic Villa of Waco, who was taking photos, said he was working with the Temple Economic Development Corp.
“They want media that reflects the community,” he said. This was his first time at a ruck march.
“I’ve got plenty of family that are vets,” he said. “Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan. It’s something near and dear to my heart.”
Before the march, Colby Ramsey of Carthage said he’s run half-marathon races but this was his first time on a ruck march. His pack carried a little over 40 pounds.
“I think it’s all-around just a good thing to do,” he said.
He heard about the march through Sam Toon of Waskom. Toon said he found the march while looking online for something to do on Memorial Day weekend.
“I think 55 pounds is in my ruck,” he said. He’s a U.S. Army veteran, he said, and works out a few times a week.
David Douglas of Belton was one of the 15 volunteers helping to run the march.
“I find that it’s a real worthy cause,” he said. “That’s why I volunteer. This is my second one.”
Some of the ruckers attach photos on the back of their ruck sack, he said, which adds depth to the event.
“They march with not only food but a photo of their hero,” he said. “You get to ask them about it. That means something to me — the significance of this person in their lives.”
Soldiers really enjoy the march, he said.
“The veterans, I think, are the biggest quantity of participants,” he said. “There’s a lot of camaraderie. Some of us were stationed at Fort Hood. It’s a good time to reminisce.”