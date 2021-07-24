BY JOEL VALLEY
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
During vacation Bible study at Immanuel Baptist Church this summer, children were pitted against one another — not in a game of kickball or tag, but in a competition to see who could raise the most funds for New Day Orphanage in Zambia.
Brandon Kemp, Immanuel Baptist Church’s youth and discipleship pastor, said the program’s 43 participants were tasked with raising $1,080.
“We kind of (pitted) the girls against the boys … and as kids they just took the (challenge) and ran with it,” he told the Telegram. “Some of the adults helped out by putting their money in as well, but it was really fun for the kids.”
Kemp emphasized how Vacation Bible School participants exceeded their goal by raising $1,212 in donations, which will be placed toward purchasing bunk beds for a new house at New Day Orphanage in Zambia.
“It’s a little humbling because it’s a part of the world that I don’t think a lot of us think about on a daily basis,” he said. “When you think about the amount that we have raised and how much that is going to provide for those kids ... it really puts into perspective just how much these little things can put a smile on their face … even if we can’t see it.”
Kemp — who noted how his church’s relationship with the orphanage began after members took a mission trip to Africa a few years ago — was happy to watch the children take the fundraising efforts head on July 12-16.
“It obviously made your heart feel warm that these kids were getting really excited to fundraise,” he said. “In their minds this was a contest … but we always bring it back to what this money was going for and who it was going to impact. That got them even more excited. Just seeing the smiles on their faces while they were having fun with it was great.”
Kathy Dutton, Immanuel Baptist Church’s interim children’s director, said the fundraiser was “quite an accomplishment” given the congregation’s size.
“God has called us to provide a Christian worldview and a quality education to vulnerable orphans, all while retaining the best parts of their Zambian culture,” she said in an email to the Telegram. “The church considered it a joy to give above and beyond and pray that it blessed New Day.”
Information about New Day Orphanage can be found online at newdayorphanage.org.