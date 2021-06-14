BELTON — The Texas Department of Transportation plans intersection closes beneath Interstate 14, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Crews will close the Simmons Road cross street intersection will be closed as it runs under I-14 as well as the the westbound inside mainlane of I-14 at Simmons Road. During this closure, crews will be placing beam sets for the Simmons overpass, the agency said in a news release.
The closure and work is scheduled to complete Wednesday morning, weather permitting.
On Wednesday night, crews will close the George Wilson Road cross street intersection as it runs under I-14 beginning at 7 p.m. The inside westbound mainlane of I-14 and George Wilson Road will also be closed during this operation.
During the closure, TxDOT crews will complete beam sets for the eastbound/westbound George Wilson Road overpass. The closure and work is scheduled to be complete Thursday morning, weather permitting.
Beam setting and related closures are part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to expand I-14 from four to six lanes, adding an additional mainlane in each direction. The expansion will span from Harker Heights to Belton when completed, the agency said.
