Here are early voting polling places in Central Texas:
Bell County
Voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple.
Bell County Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second St., Belton.
Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights.
Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen.
Senior center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen.
Coryell County
Early voting locations are: 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville.
508 B Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 28; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29; from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Falls County
Falls County Courthouse Annex, 1910 Industrial Blvd, Marlin. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30; from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2; and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3-4.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County Election Office 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas. Hours: from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
McLennan County
Early voting locations are:
McLennan County Elections Administration Office, Records Building Basement, 214 N. Fourth St., Waco.
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson.
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., Waco.
First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco.
Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court, Hewitt.
Hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through October 28; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29; from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Milam County
Milam County Clerk’s Office, 806 N. Crockett St., Suite A, Cameron. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Oct. 28; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St., Buckholts. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 28; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mills St., Rockdale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 28; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Thorndale VFW, 302 E. Moerbe, Thorndale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 28; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Gause ISD Library, 400 Gause St., Gause. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 28; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Williamson County
Jarrell ISD Administration Building, Boardroom, 108 East Ave. F, Jarrell. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through October 29: from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Bartlett City Hall, Council Chambers, 140 W Clark St, Bartlett. Hours: from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Florence City Hall, Council Chambers, 851 FM970, Florence. Hours: from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 301 E Mesquite, Granger. Hours: from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
St. John Lutheran Church, Education Center, 409 Main St., Thrall. Hours: from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.