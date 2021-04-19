Spring has sprung — and more wildlife is noticeable in area backyards and surrounding areas.
As deer, birds and snakes become more active, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is urging caution against lending a helping hand.
Animals that are most often picked up by well-meaning citizens are baby birds and deer fawns, TPWD said in a news release. However, it is important to realize that many such human-animal encounters are unnecessary and can even be detrimental to the wildlife concerned.
As deer fawning begins in early to mid-May, a doe may leave her fawn for hours at a time while she is browsing for food, the release said.
A newborn fawn’s mottled coat and mother’s care usually hides them from predators. As fawns mature, they shed these coats for a more adult color, which causes them to catch the eye.
While the mother is away, people may spot a fawn lying alone in tall grass or in a brushy area. Many people interfere with the fawn thinking that they have been abandoned by their mothers and need help, but this is rarely the case, TWPD said.
The department recommends that people leave all young animals alone unless it is obviously injured or orphaned. To be sure, spend time observing the wild animal from a distance to make that determination, TWPD said.
Staying too close may deter the mother from returning, the department said. Interfering to soon may do more harm than good.
The same principles apply to young birds that might be out of their nests but cannot fly. If the bird’s eyes are open, it has a coat of feathers and is hopping around, it is probably fine. Grounded fledglings will usually be up and flying within a few days, TWPD said.
If it is determined that a wild animal is sick or injured, TPWD encourages residents to contact a permitted wildlife rehabilitator. Please note that TPWD staff advise the public not to handle or attempt to transport injured, sick or orphaned wildlife. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3easgw0.