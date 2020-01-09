The monthly meeting of Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at at the training center by Fire Station No. 8, 7268 Airport Road in Temple.
For more information call Adrian at 254-721-7299.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
The monthly meeting of Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at at the training center by Fire Station No. 8, 7268 Airport Road in Temple.
For more information call Adrian at 254-721-7299.