BELTON — A former teacher and counselor with the Temple Independent School District was sentenced Monday to eight years imprisonment for having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student while he was a teacher at Travis Science Academy between 2009 and 2011.
Eric Ryan Thornal, 37, of Temple, was sentenced by 426th District Court Judge Steven Duskie on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, both second-degree felonies.
Thornal walked into the courtroom Monday — after being out on an $80,000 bond since his initial arrest in May 2020— but was walked out in handcuffs after being remanded to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department to await extradition to a Texas Department of Corrections prison to serve out his sentence.
Thomas Siegman, Thornal’s defense attorney, asked for a lengthy, deferred adjudication.
“I ask for a long probation that if he comes back to this court, he serves 20 years,” he said. “That is a big hammer to have over his head. He wants to accept responsibility. This was an offense 10 years ago. He hasn’t gotten in trouble since.”
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple said Thornal deceived many people to be able to get away with his crime and asked for a 10-year sentence. Strimple said the DA’s office agreed to plea in the case on Aug. 13, 2021.
“He groomed (the victim), her mother, and the whole community,” Strimple said. “He violated the trust of his victim, the school district, and the whole community. I hope you send him away for 10 years. That’s what he’s earned.”
Duskie silently read and signed paperwork for about 15 minutes as those in court — nine people on the victim’s side and 15 accompanying Thornal — awaited to hear his sentencing.
“In consideration of the testimony that I’ve heard today, it is not in the best interest of the victim for you to be placed in deferred adjudication,” Duskie told Thornal. “I sentence you to eight years (on each count), to be served concurrently. I will remand you to the custody of the sheriff to be taken into custody. Good luck to you, sir.”
Victim testimony
Earlier during sentencing testimony, a 26-year-old woman who was 13 when she had a relationship with Thornal, her science teacher, in 2009 took the stand to describe the two-year liaison.
“After the seventh grade, we were in love,” she testified. “That was the first time that he kissed me, that anyone kissed me. Then there was the touching. I really thought that as time would go by, we would run away together and get married.”
She said the kissing developed into make-out sessions where she was touched inappropriately and was coerced into touching Thornal inside a storage area of a science classroom at Travis until she went into the ninth grade and advanced to a different school.
The woman didn’t tell anyone what happened until 2020, when she let her secret out during a therapy session with a psychologist.
“I planned on keeping this a secret until I died,” she said. “I was going to go to the grave with this. I didn’t want anyone to know. This was just for me to know and for me to carry.”
The therapist she was seeing at the time was bound under Texas mandatory reporting laws and informed authorities.
“I never went to her as a therapist again,” the woman testified. “As the years passed, I know she was doing the right thing.”
The woman continued by describing how once her secret was out, it took a toll on her, and she contemplated ending her life
“This has been the worst time of my life so far,” she said. “I would rather run into something that lives with this. The only reason I didn’t do it (suicide) was because I didn’t want my family to find my body.”
In an emotional plea, the woman asked the court to hand out a harsh sentence for Thornal to make up for the toll his actions took on her personal and family life.
“I know that I would spin out if he were only given probation,” she said. “I can’t put a number on it, but I know that I would be disappointed if he only got a slap on the wrist.”
The woman’s mother also testified about being friends with Thornal, allowing her daughter to spend time with him, and continuing a friendship with him until the allegations came to light.
“How can someone touch our baby?” she said. “How can me and my husband not know? We failed in protecting her. I liked to see justice done. I can’t get (my daughter’s) innocence back for her. She was supposed to have her first kiss with a boy, not a grown man.”
Other testimony
Siegman called two members of Thornal’s church, Katharine Dutton and Robert Coleman, who testified on his behalf and said they could not believe the man they knew would be capable of doing what he did to a young girl.
Thornal worked with Coleman in construction after losing his job as an educator.
Dr. Aaron Pierce was recognized as an expert on identifying and treating sex offenders who testified that testing done on Thornal showed he had a very low percentage chance of committing another crime.
Work at two districts
Thornal was initially hired by Temple ISD in August 2007 and worked as a teacher at Travis Science Academy until June 2013, TISD officials previously told the Telegram.
Thornal then worked for the Belton Independent School District from August 2013 to October 2018 as a teacher at Lake Belton and North Belton middle schools, BISD officials said at the time of the arrest. Thornal was chosen as the teacher of the year at Lake Belton Middle School in 2016, according to a Belton ISD Facebook post.
In October 2018, Thornal was rehired by Temple ISD as a counselor. He split duties between Bonham Middle School and Travis Science Academy.
Temple ISD said it did not have any complaints filed against Thornal.
For the 2019-20 school year, Thornal was a counselor at Travis until he was immediately placed on administrative leave after the Temple Police Department notified the district of the alleged improper relationship with a student. Police investigated for several months before issuing an arrest warrant, according to an arrest affidavit.