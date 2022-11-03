Help Heal Veterans

Stephanie Preciado, a veteran of the Texas Army National Guard, sews a pillowcase during at the Help Heal Veterans facility in Temple on Thursday.

 Joel Valley/Telegram

Stephanie Preciado, who served six years in the Texas Army National Guard, holds a special love for Help Heal Veterans — an organization that has maintained a decades-long belief that arts and crafts are a “time-tested healing tool” for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

