TROY — The city of Troy celebrated Christmas early with a Saturday parade that began at the old elementary school on College Street and ended at Trojan Park.
Led by a Troy police car and several fire engines, the parade had several floats that carried singing children. Texas State Rep. Hugh Shine drove by in a red Corvette, and the Troy High School Marching Band played “Joy to the World” and other Christmas carols.
Santa Claus rode on the front bumper of the Troy Volunteer Fire Department’s Booster 6. After the parade, Santa sat in a rocking chair, passed out candy canes and posed for pictures with small tots. Other children frolicked in the park and participated in various activities.
Frank Lynch, president of Project Troy, which sponsors the annual parade, said the good turnout was about normal.
“It’s a community thing,” he said.
He introduced Dawn Jones, a Project Troy member, as this year’s parade organizer. She named the top winners of the parade as Troy High School Marching Band, First Place; Temple Museum of Modern Warfare, for its decorated humvee, Second Place; and Troy United Methodist Church, for its float with a singing choir, Third Place.
Toni Vick, cheer director for Troy Youth Football and Cheers, oversaw the handling of free hot chocolate, with whipped cream, chocolate chips and marshmallows. She said the club membership, ages 4-12, has 80 football players and 37 cheerleaders. The 4-6 year old children play flag football, but the older ones play tackle, she said.
“We love to give back to the community,” Vick said.
The club also donated to Blue Santa, she said, the Troy Police Department’s program for needy applicants.
The Rev. Don Lentz, pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Troy, said he had about 10 volunteers giving out bags of candy and helping children work on crafts.
“It gives us a chance to meet people and encourage the kids,” he said. “We try to involve our young people as much as we can.”
Rachel Eddlemon oversaw a fundraiser for Raymond Mays Middle School that included snowball games, ring toss, a guessing game and funnel cakes. About 30 middle school students are preparing for a four-day tour of New York City in June, she said. They expect to see a Broadway show, Ellis Island and other things, she said.