Independence Day in Temple’s Historic District will be different this year.
The Historic Preservation League of Temple notified its members Wednesday that its annual parade would be canceled and replaced with a home decorating event. The group is encouraging residents to stand outside their homes, socially distant and celebrate with flags, cheers and music.
League president Alyce Bartley said the decision to cancel the parade was unanimous among the group’s board members.
“It wasn’t a quick decision for us,” Bartley said. “We have been monitoring the data for two to three weeks now. As we continued to watch the data, we realized that we couldn’t be responsible for an outbreak and decided to just wait until next year.”
Bartley said she believed that this was the first time in the 31 years since the parade began that the group has canceled the event.
In place of the parade, the group is asking Historic District residents to decorate their homes with patriotic themes at a greater scale than ever before. Residents will then be asked to come out into their yards at 9 a.m. on July 4, the time the parade would usually start, and make noise and have fun, wave flags and play patriotic music.
“We have been doing a lot of alternative social distancing activities in the historic district,” Bartley said. “It is just second nature to us (now) to think ‘If we can’t do this, what can we do?’”
City Manager Brynn Myers recently sent Bell County Judge David Blackburn a copy of Temple’s Fourth of July plans, the county’s top elected official said during an online news conference Friday.
Local officials — including county judges, health authorities and mayors — must coordinate together to determine whether local Independence Day celebrations will be held, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive orders.
“I’ve told them I will review that over the weekend, and I’ll get back to them with whatever comments I have. They have sent that plan per the governor’s orders … to myself, the health district director as well as to the mayor of Temple (Tim Davis),” said Blackburn, a former Temple city manager. “All three of us will probably be weighing on comment, and I’ll get those back to the city of Temple.”
Staff writer Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.