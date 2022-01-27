A Belton man who shot a woman while carelessly loading a gun inside a vehicle was indicted on felony charges by a grand jury Wednesday.
Frankie Roberts Jr., 26, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police Department, officers were dispatched on Nov. 26 to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, in reference to a gunshot wound victim.
Once at the scene, officers learned a woman was undergoing surgery for the wounds and interviewed a victim’s family member who was present during the incident, the affidavit said.
The family member told officers that he, the woman, and two others spent the evening with Roberts and later went to a gas station in Belton.
“The suspect was seated in the back seat of a passenger side directly behind (the woman),” the affidavit said. “Detectives spoke with the suspect who stated that he was loading his firearm while sitting behind (the woman) when the firearm ‘went off’ and (the woman) was shot.”
Officers noted on the affidavit that the man told them he was in a separate car nearby when he heard a gunshot and found out the woman was shot.
Roberts gave the gun to detectives, and a shell casing was located inside the car, the affidavit said.
Roberts was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $50,000 bond on Dec. 2.