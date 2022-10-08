An affordable apartment complex proposed in West Temple received tentative approval this week despite protests from residents.
The site plan for a 9.91-acre, 180-unit apartment complex was approved in a 4-0 vote by the Temple City Council Thursday, with Councilman Wendell Williams absent. Land for the apartments was rezoned in 2019 by the city as part of a larger 54.5-acre development.
The plan was approved on its first reading after more than 90 minutes worth of discussion by the City Council, protesting residents and comments from the project’s developers.
During the meeting, City Council members brought up many concerns about the project, but decided to allow it to move forward while requiring a traffic impact assessment to be completed.
Many of the residents who spoke at the meeting had similar concerns, such as the possibility of increased traffic and issues related to how notifications were sent out to neighbors about the property.
Angel Santiago, who lives east of the property, is one of those opposed to the planned development.
Santiago said he and many of his neighbors never remembered discussions about the rezoning of the land in 2019. Additionally, he said that many neighbors had only received the notification about the site plan in the past week and hadn’t had time to respond.
Concerns expressed by Santiago included the nature of the development and its impact on traffic. He suggested moving the development to an area where new housing and retail units already are planned just south of Crossroads Park.
“When you look around the loop and next to Crossroads (Park), there is tons of empty land and tons of opportunity to build,” Santiago said. “Adams is congested and now we are going to put, around an established neighborhood, low-income housing.”
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, addressed concerns about the notification process during the meeting.
The city, Chandler said, had sent out notifications about the project to residents living within 200 feet of the property by Sept. 8 as required by law. These notifications included a request for residents to express their approval or disapproval for the project.
Chandler said some notifications, which are sent out by mail, were received back as early as Sept. 16.
The city, Chandler said, does everything it can to notify residents about developments so they can attend public meetings and express their opinions.
“We don’t do certified mail,” Chandler said. “We do thousands of mail-outs a year and certified mail, we don’t do that. All we can confirm is when they were sent, and they were sent on Sept. 8 per code.”
Project details
The proposed project, owned by Bonner Carrington Development, would construct seven buildings on the property, each three stories tall.
The development would include 72 one-bedroom units, 90 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units.
City officials said the project also would include various features such as an activity center, grill house, family pavilion, playground, dog park and outdoor pool. The property also would have charging stations for electric vehicles.
The development, officials said, already has been approved for the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
The program would mean a portion of the apartments would be restricted for those making between 50% and 70% of the city’s median income adjusted by family size. The median income for a family of four people in Temple is $73,900, with 50% of that being $36,950 for the same family size.
The main exit for residents in the proposed development would be onto South Cedar Road, with a possible connection onto West Adams Avenue in the future.
Residents at the meeting said this exit onto South Cedar Road would cause more traffic on top of what already exists due to nearby Lake Belton Middle School. The Belton Independent School District facility is located along the same road, with many parents causing issues along the street when dropping off and picking up their children, residents said.
Caroline Wagner, who lives south of the development, said additional cars and students would further clog up the existing road.
“We don’t dare go out and try to go to work when school is starting, or when it is ending try to come home, because you can’t get through,” Wagner said. “It is bumper to bumper traffic on Cedar Road from Tarver all the way to West Adams, taking up both of the lanes on the right and left with parents trying to pick up their students.”
‘Just part of expanding’
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he understood that infrastructure to address the congestion was lacking compared to what is needed.
“This is just part of expanding,” Davis said. “Many times schools, they lead with a school and the road infrastructure lags.”
To address traffic concerns, the Council required the developer to hire and pay for a traffic impact assessment of their project.
The assessment will look at how much the new apartments will affect traffic in the area and what steps can be taken to address them. Developers for the project said they would work with city officials to fix any issues identified after the assessment is completed.
Councilwoman Susan Long helped push for the compromise, which would allow the project to address any issues while not delaying it too long so that funding would no longer be available.
Officials pointed out that a lock on the project’s interest rates would expire at the end of October, so the developers needed to have the green light by then to move forward.
“Our goal is to help mitigate the traffic problems, but I am not putting that on these developer’s process,” Long said.
The City Council is set to vote on the second reading of the item at its next meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.