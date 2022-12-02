A Temple man faces a felony charge after he allegedly injured an elderly woman during a domestic violence incident on Thanksgiving Eve.
Gregory Scott Bilton, 51, is charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
On Nov. 23, Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to a woman’s home in the 900 block of Crockett Court after her daughter and Bilton, her daughter’s boyfriend, visited.
During the visit, the 69-year-old woman allowed “her daughter to play on her phone, and Bilton became upset,” according to an arrest affidavit filed by the department. “Bilton then began twisting and smashing the phone.”
When the woman told Bilton she was going to call police, he allegedly went up to her and “pushed her with his hands, or pushed (her) with his shoulder, and (she) fell to the ground,” the affidavit said.
The woman told police she fell to the ground and hit her head, causing her pain.
The woman’s husband and caregiver confirmed that he saw Bilton push or nudge the victim, leading to her fall.
Officers observed a damaged phone during the call.
“Bilton had left the scene and a warrant was issued for his arrest,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said.
Bilton, who was arrested Nov. 23, remained in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.