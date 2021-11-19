CAMERON — A 16-year veteran with the Milam County Commissioners Court was indicted on a felony charge Thursday.
Precinct 2 commissioner Donald Ray Shuffield, 68, of Cameron, was indicted by a Milam County grand jury on a charge of fraudulent use of identifying information committed against an elderly individual, a third-degree felony.
If convicted, Shuffield could face up to 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
The Milam County District Attorney’s Office issued a news release with the charges but offered no further information.
The charge was presented by the Texas Rangers, the investigative branch of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS officials did not respond to requests about information of Shuffield alleged crimes before press time.
A representative with the Milam County District Clerk said Shuffield’s arrest affidavit was sealed pending his arrest.
Milam County Judge Steve Young did not respond to requests of comments Friday.
Shuffield was first elected to the Commissioners Court in 2005.