The Salvation Army of Bell County will open its McLane Center of Hope warming shelter for area homeless at 5 p.m. today.
The shelter, located at 419 W. Ave. G in Temple, opens its doors to those in need when temperatures fall below freezing.
Lt. David Beckham, who leads the local organization, said the shelter will stay open 24 hours a day until temperatures feel like they are above freezing with wind chill. He said this was due to the coming weather, which includes freezing rain.
The shelter provides the homeless a warm place to sleep as well as showers and hot meals.
“We want to provide those who live without adequate shelter a place to be protected from the elements,” Beckham said.
Temperatures, with wind chill, are expected to feel like they are below freezing until Saturday.