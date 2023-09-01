Marcus Wade Davis

Marcus Wade Davis, 24, of Temple, was indicted for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Court records show he also faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault but has not been indicted for that charge.

A 24-year-old Temple man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint at a local business was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury.

