The Ralph Wilson Youth Club will kick off its annual summer camp program Monday, and Executive Director Brett Williams is excited to welcome area children back for a series of activities from Monday through Aug. 13.
“We are excited to welcome our kids back to the traditional summer camp program they have grown to love,” Williams said. “In addition, we are excited about the many kids that will be experiencing the youth club for the first time.”
The executive director said the summer programming — which has been around since 1965 — will offer a variety of programs, including arts and crafts, science activities and recreational sports opportunities.
“We will also be taking our youths on various field trips to places such as McLane Stadium, Bell County Museum, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Inner Space Caverns and Chalk Ridge Falls,” Williams said.
Other offsite activities include trips to the Grand Avenue Theater, Xtreme Jump Adventure Park, Hallmark Lanes, Tap Tap Art School, the Cameron Park Zoo, Wheels Family Skating Center, Green Trees Farm, Slice of Heaven Farm and the Mayborn Science Theater, according to RWYC’s calendar.
Although Williams said 2020 was “marred” by restrictions in response to COVID-19’s arrival in Bell County, RWYC noted how this year’s program is expected to near its traditional enrollment of 700 children.
“2020 … resulted in fewer than 150 youths participating in the normally robust program,” RWYC said. “The youth club has nearly 500 youths enrolled for 2021.”
Williams said those enrolled in the program are eligible for free breakfasts and lunches through RWYC’s partnership with the Temple Independent School District’s school nutrition program.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said his district is always pleased to support its community partners such as RWYC — an organization that has many members currently enrolled in Temple schools.
“The Ralph Wilson Youth Club and Temple ISD have a long-standing partnership in supporting our youths both educationally and recreationally,” he told the Telegram. “We are proud to continue our partnership by supporting meals for members of this outstanding club.”
Parents and guardians can access a registration portal for the summer programming — priced at $200 for June, $275 for July and $200 for August — online at www.rwyckids.org.
“To say we are excited about getting our kids back in the flow is an understatement,” Williams said.