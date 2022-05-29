Editor’s note: Backroads columnist Patricia Benoit is on vacation this week. Here is an edited version of a Backroads column about Memorial Day initially published in 2018.
Memorial Day, set for Monday, is one of those observances that has become bigger than the sum of its parts.
Civic and patriotic groups will be gathering throughout the county, honoring deceased persons who served their communities and their nation.
Memorial Day was originally set aside to honor the Union dead from the War Between the States. Since then, Memorial Day has evolved to honor all those who serve — from military from all conflicts to local emergency responders.
As Memorial Day expanded throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, the observance took on a larger identity. For example, Texas Parks and Wildlife recently honored the 19 Texas game wardens who lost their lives in the line of duty. Each day, more than 550 Texas game wardens dedicate themselves to protecting the state’s natural resources.
It’s a legacy begun in the early 1900s and still continues. Texas game wardens also help to keep communities safe, patrol the waterways and respond to natural disasters.
“This memorial service is a stark reminder of the dangers Texas game wardens face every day while protecting our incredibly valuable natural resources, responding to natural disasters, and helping to keep Texans safe on our waterways,” said Carter Smith, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department executive director. “We will never forget the sacrifice made by these game wardens, other peace officers, and their families throughout Texas and across the country.”
Thus, Memorial Day’s significance expands to fill the community’s need to remember and honor.
It wasn’t always so in the 19th century.
19th century celebrations
Memorial Day originated in 1868 as Decoration Day after the American Civil War when the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), an organization of Union veterans, established it as national observance to place flowers at the graves of the Union war dead.
By the early 20th century, Union and Confederate holiday traditions, celebrated on different days, competed for attention. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Bell County residents participated in competing traditions — both Union and Confederate.
Each May a century ago, the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) in Temple and Belton decorated the graves of Confederate soldiers and held memorial observances. Ceremonies often featured speeches, singing “Dixie,” bands, parades and plenty of flags — U.S. and Confederate.
GAR observances included both Union and Confederate veterans in a show of solidarity. They served an important role in helping Southerners come to accept losing the Civil War. Although men presided and were featured speakers, women were often in charge of hosting the public ceremonies and celebrations.
Honoring other veterans
However, World War I expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars, shifting focus away from the War Between the States to the larger, more ominous conflicts overseas.
Coupled with the observances were drives to buy Liberty Bonds and donate to the Red Cross. Also included were tributes to Czech- and German-Americans who readily enlisted to fight for their adopted county. As Confederate flags faded from view, communities joined underneath one flag representing a nation united.
Even six months after the 1918 Armistice, May was considered a time for remembrance and honor for those who served and to drum up Liberty Bond drives.
The Temple Daily Telegram in 1919 ran full-page ads pushing bond sales, saying, “Your patriotism and mine was not buried in those graves in Flanders fields. There is still work to do — for your country, for ourselves, for our children. Else the war will have failed in its purpose and millions of young lives will have gone out on a vain quest.”
The 1920s observances took on a more solemn tone. All businesses closed, and mail service suspended. American Legion and Veteran of Foreign Wars posts led the observances in Temple and Belton cemeteries. No matter which war and which cemetery, the protocol remained the same: stand quietly motionless for one minute.
During and after World War II, volunteers converged on McCloskey Army Hospital (and later, the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center) to visit veterans and bring small gifts. Memorial Day evolved into a day to honor those still dealing with and healing from battlefields. For those hospitalized veterans, Memorial Day meant more than high-flown oratory, patriotic bunting and shopping sales.
Not until 1971, during the Vietnam era, did Congress declare Memorial Day a national holiday and the last Monday in May designated a federal holiday.