The Temple Police Department has launched an investigation at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple after one of its student buses was stolen from the campus in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The white, purple and gold-colored vehicle is adorned with several Holy Trinity Catholic High School markers, including its name, several insignias, and the phrase, “one heart, one team, one family.”
“The suspects attempted to steal a second bus but were unsuccessful,” the Temple Police Department said in a statement.
Authorities believe the bus could have been taken north along State Highway 317.
“If anyone sees this bus with the license plate number ‘U36575’ please dial 911,” the Temple Police Department said.
Mona Lockhart, who has been a Holy Trinity Catholic High School parent, volunteer, coach and benefactor, called the theft from the religious-based institution “unbelievable.”
“I hope our bus gets recovered. We need it badly,” she said in a Facebook post. “The running of our beautiful school is challenging already. Now this. We need a solution to this theft problem. I hope the individual or individuals get arrested and be charged with motor vehicle theft, burglary, theft of movable property, criminal damage and criminal trespass.”
Holy Trinity Catholic High School did not respond to the Telegram’s request for comment by press time.