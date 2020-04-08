Two men were arrested Tuesday, but only one was charged in separate cases related to reportedly strangled women.
At about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Central Avenue, police spokesman Cody Weems said. A woman had visible injuries seen by the officers.
The woman said the man with whom she lived, Esber Solorio-Alejo, 26, assaulted her and stopped her from calling 911.
Solorio-Alejo was jailed Wednesday, charged with a misdemeanor, and a third-degree felony hold was listed. His bonds so far totaled $5,000.
A report of a violent domestic disturbance at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South 16th Street sent Temple Police officers to talk with a woman.
The woman said she was assaulted and strangled by someone close to her, a police report said.
A 50-year-old man was taken to the Bell County Jail, but he was released without being charged, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Wednesday.
Firearms stolen
It’s unknown how many firearms were stolen, but two people Wednesday wearing hoodies and long pants broke into Hawkeye Indoor Shooting Range, 119 N. 19th St., Weems said.
Surveillance video was available as evidence for Temple Police.
ATM heist attempted
Another attempt to heist an ATM happened early Wednesday.
A Texell Credit Union was damaged after an attempted entry into the machine,
Officers went at about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday to the 5000 block of West Adams Avenue and found a white Ford F-250 at the scene. The truck, reported stolen in Houston, was unoccupied, Weems said.
If anyone has information, call Temple Police at 254-298-5500.