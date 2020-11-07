Through donations from the community and help from the city, St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple is slowly on its way toward recovery.
The food bank and thrift store saw much of its main building burned down last month in a fire, taking much of the group’s food donations with it. The organization, located at 106 W. Ave. D, is now working recovery, receiving donations of both money and goods from the community.
Caitlin West, executive director of the organization, said the community has come out in a big way to help them in any way that they can.
“We are still in the process of making plans to rebuild, we are just waiting on some permits from the city,” West said. “We have just been overfilled with food and clothing to help the homeless.”
West said the group has seen donations of money from Temple’s American Legion Post 133 and both coats and food from Holy Trinity Catholic High School and St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Occupational therapy students from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor donated new and used jackets on Friday.
John Potts, post commander for American Legion Post 133, said his post has received help over the years from St. Vincent de Paul and wanted to give back somehow. He said the post ended up donating $3,000 to the organization after he brought it to the board’s attention.
The post’s donation was alongside the group’s auxiliary organization and the Louis Wayne Qualls Marine Corps League, which shares a building with the post. The two organizations both donated $500 each for a total of $4,000 donated.
While he brought the idea up to his group’s board, Potts said they had no hesitation in deciding to donate the money.
“We just felt like it was time for us to jump in there and help them get back onto where they can serve the community,” Potts said. “I’ve been in there several times and you can really tell the people in there need a lot of help.”
Despite the fire destroying much of what the organization had to give away, members have been giving out what donations the group has received to those who need it.
West said the group had missed the time of the year they usually go out and distribute cold weather clothing like jackets, gloves and hats. As they get more of these items donated, West said the organization has been inviting the homeless to visit them and get what they need.
The group’s food pantry has continued to operate despite the fire. Members distributed food from the parking lot to those driving through.
“A lot of the homeless come to us for our normal Warming Hearts project but we were unable to do that project this year due to the fire,” West said. “Any homeless person or family member who is in need of a coat, jacket, beanie, gloves or scarf and cannot afford it are more than welcome to come to St. Vincent de Paul at any time and receive those items for free. We have been blessed with a bunch of homeless (related) items to help cater to them during this winter season.”
While the fire happened about four weeks ago, West said the group only started clearing out the first floor Friday after receiving permission from the city.
The fire that destroyed the building started at 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 12 and took firefighters more than two hours to completely put out. The building had stored much of the organization’s dry and frozen foods. Now food is stored where the organization had kept some of their garage sale items.
West said that while the group is still accepting donations for help rebuilding, she said those unable to donate could help pray for them instead.
Besides donations, West said the thrift store will be having a large sale on Nov. 13-14 with 75 percent off many of the items and clothes being $1 each. She hopes this will help raise some of the extra money needed for rebuilding.
Those interested in donating to St. Vincent can visit the organization’s fundraising site at https://bit.ly/3k6PDIC.