The Killeen City Attorney’s office has released a staff photo of former officer Miguel Velasco-Herrera, who charged with sexually assaulting a girl.
The official staff photo was released in response to an open records request sent July 15 by the Temple Daily Telegram on the day Killeen Police Department officials announced the 41-year-old man is charged with sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
KPD released a blurry jail mug shot to news media after he was processed at the Killeen jail.
The KPD officer, a 7-year veteran, was on paid leave for 10 days after he admitted to investigators that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, police officials confirmed. Velasco-Herrera resigned from KPD on July 16, which ended his paid administrative leave.
The staff photo was sent to the Telegram Monday — seven business days after the request was made but within the 10-day time period available under state law.
“The City of Killeen strictly adheres to the provisions of the Texas Public Information Act, Texas Government Code Ch. 552 (formerly, Open Records Act), and the interpretative opinions of the Texas Attorney General and the courts,” Linda Pemberton, a paralegal with the City Attorney’s office, told the Telegram in an email. “After review, we are releasing the requested photograph to you; please find the photograph attached.”
On July 5, the girl reported to KPD that Velasco-Herrera came into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest affidavit. She was also interviewed by a forensic nurse and child interviewer, where she gave consistent statements. The officer was interviewed and admitted that he entered the victim’s room and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit said.
Even though Velasco-Herrera admitted to the crime on July 5, he was paid for another 10 days after that, and KPD said it could not fire him during that time, FME News Service reported.
“The Killeen Police Department is a civil service agency and as a result, we are required to follow the local Civil Service Rules. The rules have a defined process for discipline and until that process is complete, discipline cannot be imposed, including Indefinite Suspensions (termination),” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
Velasco-Herrera received about $1,750 in paid leave after the incident was reported. He was released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond.