There’s nothing like a global pandemic to make people appreciate life’s important things — such as toilet paper.
The COVID-19 quarantines prompted initial panic in the stores, but none so dreaded as a toilet paper shortage. News services recently reported that an Iowa store customer pulled a gun on another when the two argued over rolls.
Neighbors launched Facebook toilet paper alerts and posted availability on apps such as NextDoor. Then came the jokes and memes, which proved when the times are tough, the tough find humor. Probably when the 21st century’s great history is finally written, civilization’s dénouement will conclude: “And in the end, mankind used so much toilet paper, they wiped themselves out.”
So, did COVID- 19 really cause the panic? Is the toilet paper shortage real or hoarders’ hype?
Earlier in the quarantine, officials at Georgia-Pacific, one of the world’s largest suppliers of bathroom tissue, were surprised when sales started to abruptly spike at the beginning of the pandemic, according to wire reports. Bell County’s store shelves were stripped bare of double-ply. Some restaurants started offering rolls along with orders as a way to boost take-out sales.
So, Georgia-Pacific number-crunchers used industry and census data to crunch some numbers. Turns out, now that most people are using bathrooms solely at home and not at work or in commercial businesses, the demand for toilet paper made for home usage is up a whopping 40 percent, according to the paper company. As a result, Georgia-Pacific along with other manufacturers, strained to keep supply wheels rolling in rolls.
All of this caused nationwide glitches in the supply chain.
How will future historians compare this COVID quarantine to the “olden days,” when frontier pioneers struggled to survive?
According to the Star of the Republic Museum at the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, Texas’ early settlers used a plant called mullein, also known as “cowboy’s toilet paper.” It’s also known as bunny’s ear, flannel leaf and candlewick plant. The six-foot-tall plant has long, flat, velvety leaves. Mullein was a versatile plant, ubiquitous throughout North America. Pioneers also used the leaves to relieve the symptoms of coughs, headaches, earaches and hemorrhoids. Some varieties are topped with yellow flowery spikes that could be dipped in tallow to make lamp wick.
Toilet paper rolls were invented in 1857 in New York City. Its acceptance into a growing modern society was mostly due to other great inventions — flush toilets and public restrooms.
By the early 1880s, when the railroads crisscrossed Central Texas, toilet paper rolls made of pure Manila hemp were readily available to urban and rural dwellers, as seen in Temple Times’ advertisements. These hemp rolls remained only one of the few commercial toilet papers from 1857 to 1890 commonly used until the invention of splinter-free toilet paper in 1935 by the Northern Tissue Co.
Catalog companies such as Sears Roebuck and Montgomery Ward also offered cartons of toilet paper delivered by rail, according to freight records and Belton and Temple newspaper advertisements.
So, what’s all the modern-day nervousness over bare aisles in stores? The issue is public versus privy.
Historian Alexander Kira, in his comprehensive overview “The Bathroom” (Viking Press, 1976) said the earliest public restrooms aimed to serve the bodily needs of urban dwellers and travelers who were often “caught short” while away from their homes, as opposed to people in rural, agrarian or nomadic societies for whom the natural world acted as an always-available site for “bodily necessities.”
That was certainly true in Bell County. As soon as Temple evolved into an urban and shopping center in the 1890s, the need for common comforts arose. Farmers would venture into downtown Temple with their farm goods — most frequently on first-Monday trade days. They would also shop for groceries and other goods not readily available made by their own hands. Frequently, the womenfolk had their children in tow to shop and visit, while the husbands bartered their crops on the town square.
When Temple’s Carnegie Library was completed in 1902, members of the City Federation of Women’s Clubs and other women volunteers furnished and maintained a “rest room,” where women shoppers could avail themselves of the facilities inside. The room had a toilet, sink and a few pieces of comfortable furniture. The “rest room” project was seen as a worthy club service to rural women who needed to tend to their own and their children’s needs as well as to nurse their babies.
This parallels the finding of Rebecca Sharpless, women’s history professor at Texas Christian University who studied blackland prairie farm women in Central Texas, including Bell County. “As countrywomen began coming to town in increasing numbers, (city) townswomen reacted in some areas to make their visits more comfortable,” she wrote in “Fertile Ground, Narrow Choices” (University of North Carolina Press, 1999). It also encouraged them to remain downtown longer to shop, thus increasing business.
She also reported that these free community “rest rooms” had latent political benefits. “These facilities provided club women a means of joining rural reform efforts, and rural women gained comfortable places to pause, in spite of overly solicitous attitudes that urban club women sometimes exhibited,” Sharpless added.
Thus, truly “enlightened” people maintained proprietary in all matters — and toilet paper availability tied it together in a symbolic ribbon. “The invention of public restrooms arose out of a desire to impose a certain degree of respectability on the space of the modern city and its inhabitants. The public restroom became a means of organizing urban space, theoretically containing its dirt and maintaining the propriety of its citizens, particularly women,” according to Ian Scott Todd, English professor in his history “Dirty Books: Modernism and the Toilet.”
So, whether the current toilet paper shortages are real or the result of hoarding, be assured that the bare shelves are evidence of our 21st century civilized existence.
For that, we are flushed with success.