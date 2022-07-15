Mother Neff State Park in Coryell County will receive a state grant to help protect the site’s blackland prairie.
The grant was awarded as part of Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Great Texas Birding Classic, which raised $45,000 for projects to benefit birds and other wildlife. More than 1,000 Texans participated in the all-ages competition in April and May to watch and listen for as many species of birds as possible.
“The Great Texas Birding Classic takes place during the spectacular spring migration and this year did not disappoint,” Shelly Plante, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department nature tourism manager, said in a news release. “Participants spotted a record 425 species of birds. The tournament gives people a fun way to spend time outside while raising money for a good cause.”
Winning teams get to select which projects are funded.
Mother Neff’s grant for $5,000 was selected by Armadillo by Morning birding group as one of three projects selected for Central Texas. The project was proposed by the Mother Neff State Park Association.
A $5,000 conservation for the Kerrville Bird Observatory Network in Kerr County was also chosen as well as a $1,000 grant for enhancing preservation of grassland and wetland habitats in Austin and Travis County, according to the news release.
The tournament, in its 26th year, has raised $1.1 million for on-the-ground conservation work to acquire, restore and enhance wildlife habitat, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.
Other projects were selected across the state, including those in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, East Texas, the Gulf Coast and West Texas.
The event is made possible by team sponsorships and registration fees, donations from event sponsors Toyota and Texas Ornithological Society, and awards ceremony sponsor, Audubon Texas.