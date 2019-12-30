Five males were allegedly seen coming out of the women’s bathroom Friday night at Miller Park.
Four were caught and charged while one escaped Temple Police officers, spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officers went at about 10 p.m. to 1919 N. First St. because possible marijuana use in a bathroom was reported.
As officers went toward that bathroom, five males came out of the women’s bathroom. Two males ran away, and one 18-year-old was found lying face down in the yard of a nearby home.
The other runner wasn’t found, Weems said.
Two of the other suspects were 17 years old and one was 16, according to Weems.
The 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with evading arrest, a misdemeanor, while three other males were cited for entering the restroom of the opposite sex — a violation of City Ordinance, Sect. 22-44, which says: “It shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly and intentionally enter any public restroom designated for the exclusive use of the sex opposite to his or her own, without the permission of the owner, tenant, manager, lessee or other person in charge of the premises in a manner calculated to cause a disturbance.”
Community parks hours are 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., unless the director has otherwise authorized, city of Temple Public Relations Manager Laurie Simmons said Monday.
Neighborhood and pocket parks hours are 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Staff Writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.