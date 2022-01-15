With the May 7 municipal election just four months away, and the filing period about to open, election season is fast approaching for Central Texans.
Candidates will have just over 30 days — from Wednesday, Jan. 19, to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 — to file for election. Write-in candidates will have until Feb. 22 to file.
All candidates, write-in and otherwise, will be required to file their personal financial statement no later than 5 p.m. March 10.
Similarly, candidates also will be required to submit a pre-election report of contributions and expenditures on April 27; a final version of the report is required no later than July 15.
Early voting will be held from April 25 to May 3.
Residents wishing to mail in their ballot will need to register no later than April 26.