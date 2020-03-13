DALLAS (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster on Friday as the coronavirus pandemic spread to all of Texas' biggest cities.
The declaration came as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed and reached into San Antonio and Austin, where illnesses were reported for the first time Friday.
With San Antonio on Friday banning large public gatherings amid coronavirus concerns, its giant Fiesta celebration will be postponed until November.
That follows Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issuing a proclamation late Thursday declaring a local state of disaster for the city of 1.3 million people, shortly after a countywide ban on large public gatherings of 500 or more people was announced.
The coronavirus — which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday — causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people. But it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, which causes COVID-19, within weeks.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said smaller gatherings of 250 people should be canceled or rescheduled. He said schools, office towers, airports and movie theaters are exempt, the Dallas Morning News reported.
“I know Dallas County is up to the challenge,” Jenkins said. “Use your brains, as we’re all very good at doing in this community. … I want everyone to soberly consider and take responsibility for your life decisions."
Also late Thursday, Dallas County announced five more cases of the illness, including one that was being investigated as community-spread