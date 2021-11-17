In honor of National Native American Heritage Month, the Bell County Museum will host “Journey Into the Past: A Native American Celebration” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors are invited to engage with Native American culture and traditions at the museum. The event will feature an authentic teepee and interpreter, traditional games, and unique crafts. Visitors of all ages will enjoy playing stick dice and corn cob darts and making kokopelli necklaces and clay pots. Admission to the event is free.
“The Bell County Museum is excited to bring this event to the public each year. Native American culture and heritage is vital aspect of Bell County History and continues to be relevant in the present day. We look forward to celebrating National Native American Heritage Month with people of all ages in Bell County,” said Coleman Hampton, Bell County Museum director, said in a news release.
The museum, 201 N. Main St., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Visit www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.