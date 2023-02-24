Editor’s note: One in an occasional series on homelessness and poverty.
“Sandy” played the flute and was an ‘A’ student in high school, and in many ways she was the typical girl-next-door. But life changed when she got pregnant.
Her parents were angry, the now 23-year-old Temple woman said. “After so much fighting, I took off and stayed with some people I met. That didn’t go well.”
A man in her new home tried to pimp her out to his friends, so Sandy took off — she had no choice but to leave, but she had no place to go. Years later, her daughter is now staying with family and Sandy lives under a bridge off Loop 363.
Like Sandy, MaryAnne is familiar with the streets of Temple. But, the 60-year-old great-grandmother has a different story.
“I was a server at several Temple restaurants before COVID,” MaryAnne said during an interview on Avenue G. “When the pandemic hit and places started shutting down, I lost my car, my job, my home and my mind.”
For the past two years, she has been living on the streets and in the alleys of Temple.
“I sleep wherever I can find a safe spot,” she said. “Parks, behind buildings, on sidewalks … when it’s cold I sleep in Dumpsters.”
Sandy and MaryAnne are far from alone. According to the National Center on Homelessness & Poverty, nearly 554,000 people in the United States are homeless on any given night. More than 300 of those live in Bell County, according to the 2023 Point in Time Count conducted Jan. 26, and according to local count organizers, that number is very low.
This year, 175 homeless people were counted in Killeen, 123 in Temple and four in Belton, according to Bobby Ehrig, president of the Central Texas Homeless Coalition. The county numbers mirrored last year’s count, but with a slightly larger population in Killeen and about 17 fewer in Temple. But, Ehrig said, the Point In Time count is far below the estimated number of homeless people in Bell County.
“Generally, the number counted on this one-day event is about 30% of the homeless on the streets,” Ehrig said. “And, only programs receiving government funding are recognized as sheltered locations that report their number. The coalition is working to count as many locations as possible in 2024 to get a number that better represents our communities.”
The faces of the city’s homeless are familiar: They are fathers, mothers, veterans and in a few cases, entire families. They are people who have fallen on hard times and lost the core foundation of being human — their homes.
“There are people living in tents, under bridges, in the woods and in abandoned homes,” said Caitlin West, director of Temple Christian Outreach — formerly the St. Vincent de Paul Center.
“During the winter, they break into abandoned houses and stay until a neighbor reports it to the police,” she said.
Nancy Glover, Temple’s director of Housing & Community Development, said about 60% of the city’s homeless population suffers from mental illness and are in need of supportive services.
“The VA center brings some to town,” she said. “It’s very sad. These people served their country, but when they are released from the VA’s medical care, many have no place to go. There is no supportive home in the area.”
There are, however, many agencies that provide assistance to homeless residents, including Temple Christian Outreach.
“We have at least 10 homeless people stop by every day and about 75% are veterans,” West said. “Many suffer from PTSD and anxiety issues. Some come by after getting out of jail — some ride the railroad and hop off in Temple. The Lord brings the lost to us. We are their nearest haven, and they come seeking clothes and food.”
“We’re in a really good location,” West said of her facility, located on South Avenue D in downtown’s warehouse district. “We are close to their resources such as food. Some of these folks want to earn money, and a city grant allows us to pay them to work for us daily.”
“We teach them how to work with customers,” she said. “If they stick around, we put them in our work program. We can provide assistance with medicine and help them open a bank account, and we offer Bible studies as well. We have laundry facilities, showers they can use, and we help with food as well.”
But, she said, they still need a place to live.
Casey Mooney, operations director at Feed My Sheep, said his organization feeds about 175 people a day, seven days a week, and many of those are homeless.
“We have some who may have shelter but still live in extreme poverty,” Mooney said. “They might not have electricity or running water. They may have a house, but I wouldn’t call it a home. This is a bigger issue than people living on the street.”
Feed My Sheep provides lunch seven days a week to those who need it, and it offers coffee and doughnuts in the mornings and a hot breakfast on Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re here to serve the homeless, but we are open to all low-income people and their families,” Mooney said. “Homelessness is so isolating — we want people to socialize and be a community.”
Mooney said Feed My Sheep also provides several services for those in need.
“Most homeless people don’t have any kind of identification,” he said. “Without ID, you can’t get a job and it’s hard to find a place to live. We work with them and try to get their birth certificates. We offer mailboxes at the Resource Center, so they can have birth certificates mailed here. This is a big step — you can’t get help if you can’t prove who you are.”
According to the Council for Community & Economic Research, the average price for a four-bedroom, 2,400-square-foot home in Temple in 2012 was $198,774. Today, that number has jumped to $390,662.
Apartment rates also have skyrocketed. The economic research council said the average Temple two-bedroom, 950-square-foot apartment now rents for about $1,326.
As prices for housing continue to rise, more and more people are moving to less-than-ideal options.
“There’s just not enough housing that people can afford,” Mooney said. “A lot of the people we serve are on fixed incomes and they can’t afford housing.”
Skyrocketing housing costs have fueled efforts by Bell County, and cities and agencies inside the county, to work together to try to find solutions to the growing homeless problem.
Mooney’s concerns that the number of homeless people in Temple may rise is justified, but a joint effort between Temple and Killeen, as well as Bell County and other cities in the county, are developing a county-wide approach to solving the problem.
A year ago, the county had just over 300 homeless people living in shelters, temporary housing, and on the streets and under bridges, and those numbers likely have increased. Bell County likely has at least 500 homeless residents right now and that number could top 2,000 by 2030, according to a study taken this year.
The survey was the first phase of the countywide, multi-city effort to decrease the number of people living in shelters and on the streets of Temple, Killeen and other Bell County cities.
“Our goal is to help people exit homelessness,” said Dr. Robert Marbut, a San Antonio-based consultant who specializes in helping entities reduce homeless populations.
Marbut, who was hired by the cities of Temple and Killeen in April, hit the ground running trying to identify the roots of Bell County’s homelessness problem.
Marbut has now made recommendations that help address homelessness in Bell County, and the Temple and Killeen city councils have approved the plan. Implementation will begin immediately, and will include forming two “campuses,” one in Temple and one in Killeen, designed to meet the needs of the homeless population.