BELTON — An 18-year-old freshman has been named Mr. Crusader Knight, part of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s annual Crusader Knights competition.
Russel Evans, Mr. First Year Collective, was dubbed this year’s Mr. Crusader Knight during the Saturday competition, according to a news release. Evans, 18, is a journalism major from Pasadena.
Fifteen students took part in the Disney-themed competition. They were judged on three separate elements: interview, video, spotlight. A campus vote also helped decide the winner.
Cooper Davies received the award for best video, Garrett Smith took home the prize for best interview, and Kristopher Hurst was recognized with both the best spotlight and Timothy Award for most Christ-like behavior.
Crusader Knights began in 1993 as a senior class fundraiser. Men from various campus organizations, housing, and classes compete for the title of “Mr. Crusader Knight.