Carter BloodCare will hold two blood drives in Temple this month as the local blood supply remains low.
“The local blood supply for hospital patients has never returned to pre-pandemic levels, and because of this, blood donors are urgently needed now,” Carter BloodCare said in a news release.
Olin E. Teague Veterans Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, is holding a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Dionne Cook at 254-743-1810.
Texell Credit Union will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at in its parking lot at 5 S. First St. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Monica MacKay at 254-774-5165.
Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood, according to the news release.
People with and without COVID-19 vaccinations are both eligible to donate blood, the organization said.
Carter BloodCare staff and unvaccinated donors are required to wear facial coverings at blood drives or donation centers, except when temperature is taken during screening, or when eating and drinking after the donation, the release said.
Vaccinated donors are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks, Carter BloodCare said.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently, and there is no upper age limit. For more information, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit Carter BloodCare.org.