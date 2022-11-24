Food was served hot and fast at Feed My Sheep Thursday — even as cool and rainy weather continued outside.
Just under 150 people were served in just the first hour of the Temple nonprofit’s annual Thanksgiving meal.
A large group of volunteers helped quickly distribute plates or to-go boxes of food piled up with ham, turkey, pie, mashed potatoes and green beans. The meal was not only for the organization’s normal visitors, the community’s homeless population, but also for anyone who might not have anywhere else to go for the holiday.
Orlando Dalmasi, one of those who received a meal, said the annual event was helpful for those who might not have any family nearby to celebrate with.
“I appreciate Feed My Sheep for doing it, because unfortunately I don’t have my family anymore so this is my Thanksgiving now,” Dalmasi said.
Diana Green, who aides at the organization occasionally, said she came out Thursday to spend some time with her friends and others that she knows at Feed My Sheep.
For some, Green said, those at the organization were a family of choice instead of a biological family.
“It is cool to be up and out here, around here, around our friends, because our friends are our family,” Green said. “Sometimes they are more of a family than our (real) family.”
Many who visited the nonprofit said it was nice to get out of the cold and rain to get some homemade holiday food.
Organizers said that food this year was provided by residents who signed up early to bring the various needed items.
Casey Mooney, director of operations for the group, said the organization had already seen 141 people receive meals by noon. In previous years, he said that the number of people who come to get meals numbers more than 200.
“Man, things have been amazing,” Mooney said. “We had tons of volunteers show up this morning and lots of involvement from the community as always.”
Despite the large number of people making their way through the line, volunteers did what they could to make people feel welcome.
Mooney said that for some of those who regularly come to Feed My Sheep, the people there are the only family that they have.
“This year we kind of put the tables a little bit different, so everybody is sitting together at a table instead of at separate tables,” Mooney said.