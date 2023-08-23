 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit




featured

Happy to be home: Ace the wonder cat, missing in Bell for 7 years, settles into new life in Chicago

  • Updated
Reunited

Shawn Bowden, an American Airlines pilot who resides in Elgin, Illinois, was reunited with his cat, Ace, this week at the Temple Animal Shelter. Ace went missing during a May 2016 thunderstorm.

 Courtesy

It’s been nearly a month since Ace the wonder cat was reunited with his former owner after seven years of presumably wandering through Bell County, and the feline’s owner said today anxiety associated with the long separation is slowly dissipating.