Happy to be home: Ace the wonder cat, missing in Bell for 7 years, settles into new life in Chicago

It’s been nearly a month since Ace the wonder cat was reunited with his former owner after seven years of presumably wandering through Bell County, and the feline’s owner said today anxiety associated with the long separation is slowly dissipating.
Ace arrived at the Temple Animal Shelter on July 25, and since he was microchipped, staff was able to call his owner — American Airlines pilot Shawn Bowden, who is now based in Chicago. He was in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 preparing for takeoff when he received the news. Days later, he walked into the Temple shelter to reclaim his long lost companion.
“Ace was a bit hesitant at first, but he knew who I was,” Bowden said. “We started the drive back to Chicagoland, and by the time we got to Dallas, he was in my lap purring.”
Bowden said he was a bit concerned how Ace may adapt to his new family, which includes two other cats.
“He’s slowly integrating back into the household,” he said. “The other cats haven’t totally accepted him yet — there’s been some hissing matches, but no blows.”
Bowden said Ace was in relatively good shape for a cat that has been missing since 2016. The night he disappeared, Ace had been sitting by an open window at their Harker Heights home watching as a storm approached. A sudden bolt of lightning accompanied by booming thunder sent Ace flying through the window screen.
“I’ve spent the past month trying to gently groom him to get mats out of his fur,” he said. “He’s looking much sleeker and healthier than when he got picked up. The vet says he is in great health for his age, but where he has been, he wasn’t getting dental care. We’re going to have to remove most of his teeth in the next few weeks.”
“My local family has stopped by to welcome him back. My ex-wife and I adopted Ace together, and she said I am a hero for driving to Texas to pick him up,” Bowden said with a chuckle. “I’m no hero — Ace is my cat and I wanted him back.”
Back in the day — before the thunderstorm that separated cat from man — Ace found comfort in the black computer bag Bowden used for his work as a soldier on Fort Hood, now Fort Cavazos. Ace has reclaimed the bag as “his,” but he did face some mild opposition.
“My younger black cat, Carbon, has been using the bag the past few years as his bed,” Bowden said. “Occasionally, Carbon will sadly look at it, and I don’t think he likes to see Ace sleeping up next to me. I wake up occasionally to find Ace purring, sound asleep on my chest.”
“It’s pretty great to have him back, and I’m doing everything I can to make sure however much time he has left on Earth is spent happy and comfortable,” Bowden said. “Ace is about 16 years old.”
“He gets to go outside with my other two cats under close supervision in a fully enclosed yard, and I think he is pretty happy to be home.”