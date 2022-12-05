Smile, there’s a groovy Christmas celebration tonight.
A 1970s-themed Christmas parade — the city of Temple’s 76th — will recall polyester fashions of holidays past for the retro-inspired event.
The Temple parade — one of the largest lighted Christmas parades in Texas — will include over 100 illuminated entries including commercial floats, marching bands and, naturally, a special appearance by Santa Claus. Organizers themed this year’s parade, “It’s a Groovy Christmas.”
“This is an event that we as a city and a community look forward to every year. The lights, parade displays and feel of the holiday season always brings us together as a community, and we are all excited for a Groovy Christmas celebration,” Kevin Beavers, director of the Temple Parks and Recreation Department, said.
The festivities will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the annual lighting of the city’s Christmas tree outside City Hall, 2 N. Main St. Christmas lights around downtown also will be illuminated.
“The night will begin with Mayor Tim Davis lighting the Christmas tree at City Hall. Then, community members will be able to watch the parade from a seating area or along the streets,” the city said.
Pete Fredenburg, former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor head football coach with a record of 231-39 games in 24 seasons, will be the parade’s grand marshal.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Eighth Street.
The 1.4-mile route will proceed west along Adams Avenue, pass by City Hall, and then proceed down West Adams Avenue to North 23rd Street and end at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
Santa will begin his arrival down West Adams Avenue at 7:20 p.m.
Bleachers set up in front of City Hall will open for seating at 5 p.m. Residents can bring chairs to watch along the route. The parade is expected to last about an hour and a half.
Road closures
The city of Temple will close several roads before the parade starts.
North Sixth Street and North Eighth Street will close at 4 p.m. while East Adams Avenue will close at 5:45 p.m. All roads will reopen immediately following the parade, the city said.
Detours will be implemented in the area, and access will be maintained to residents of the area and businesses. Motorists are urged use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
Temple Police Department and Temple Fire and Rescue will be on-site, and safety measures will be in place during the event, the city said.