The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has canceled its National Night Out activities this year because of COVID-19, a spokesman said Friday.
The annual community policing event — intended to bring police and communities together — prompts many community parties that draw residents and officers to certain neighborhoods. The event is usually held the first Tuesday of August.
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange decided to cancel the department’s involvement in local events, Lt. Robert Reinhard said in a news release.
“Sheriff Lange encourages all communities to continue to get to know their neighbors and work with one another to build strong relationships and to know the people within your area,” Reinhard said Friday. “The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is always here to serve our communities and look forward to next year’s National Night Out events.”
Both the Temple and Belton police departments are still planning on having their National Night Out events, officials said.
“Temple PD is continuing to monitor the situation and will have information available in the coming weeks,” spokesman Cody Weeks said Friday.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the city of Belton will announce its plans soon.